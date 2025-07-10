2 . Steven Spielberg

Second in the list of wealthiest celebs is Steven Spielberg. The creator of the modern blockbuster - thanks to smash hits like 'Jaws', the original 'Indiana Jones' trilogy, and 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' - he's also been critically lauded for later work such as 'Schindler's List', 'Empire of the Sun' and 'The Fabelmans'. Success over five decades has seen him build a fortune estimated at $10 billion. | Getty Images