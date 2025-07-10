They're some of the world’s most lauded, famous and influential figures - supremely talented singers, authors, actors, directors...and even magicians.
And the world of celebrity brings with it great earning power.
Along with the actual day job, advertising deals, shrewd investments, business interests and internet popularity can make these familiar figures mega-rich.
And, of course, it doesn’t hurt to marry the right person either.
Here are the 19 wealthiest celebrities on the planet, according to Celebrity Networth.
1. Jami Gertz
Rising to fame as an actress in the 1980s, Jami Gertz starred in a string of films, including 'Crossroads' and 'The Lost Boys', going to to also be a success in television with roles in hits in 'Seinfeld' and 'Ally McBeal'. She then married billionaire investor and sports team owner Tony Ressler, which certainly helped her net worth. She has a fortune estimated at $12billion. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu
2. Steven Spielberg
Second in the list of wealthiest celebs is Steven Spielberg. The creator of the modern blockbuster - thanks to smash hits like 'Jaws', the original 'Indiana Jones' trilogy, and 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' - he's also been critically lauded for later work such as 'Schindler's List', 'Empire of the Sun' and 'The Fabelmans'. Success over five decades has seen him build a fortune estimated at $10 billion. | Getty Images
3. George Lucas
When George Lucas released an unfancied space opera in 1977 little did he - or anyone else - know how it would turn out. The film was 'Star Wars', the rest is history, and Lucas is now worth in the region of $9 billion. | Getty Images for TCM
4. Oprah Winfrey
She may be best khnown as a television host, but Oprah Winfrey is also am Oscar-nominated actress who has been critically acclaimed for roles in films like 'Selma', 'The Butler', 'Beloved' and 'The Color Purple'. Combined with her television work and media, it has earned her an estimated fortune of $4 billion. | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro