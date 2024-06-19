The (327) trophies are polished, let the Royal Highland Show 2024 begin

The Royal Highland Show runs from Thursday to Sunday

The trophies have been polished and the scene is set, as the greatest show in Scotland comes to town.

The Royal Highland Show, which begins today, is set to see more than 200,000 visitors descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, showcasing the best of farming, food and rural life with more than 1,000 exhibitors and 4,500 livestock.

Over 300 trophies will be competed for and awarded at this weekend’s show, which is Scotland’s largest outdoor event.

The Queen's Cup is among those up for grabs at this year's Royal Highland Show

And in preparation, Alain Wright, House and Heritage Officer for RHASS (the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland), the organisers of the Royal Highland Show, has been preparing the 327 prestigious trophies.

From a 15-carat yellow gold masterpiece, to the tallest award reaching over one meter, each trophy in the collection tells a unique story of heritage, craftsmanship, and achievement.

Mr Wright’s dedication to preserving this legacy requires meticulous maintenance. Most trophies take on average one hour to polish which if done conservatively, would take him 40 days of non-stop cleaning and polishing for eight hours a day.

The largest trophies among the collection, the McMurchie Memorial Trophy and the Knockbrex Perpetual Silver Challenge Cup, each weigh around 265ozt. (16.5 pounds) and can take up to 17 hours for a thorough polish.

The trophy’s hold immense value and prestige, honouring the hard work of their recipients.

Mr Wright said: "It’s an honour and privilege to work with these trophies, not just for their intrinsic value, but for the incredible workmanship and fascinating stories behind them which I find joy in uncovering.

“The Queen's Cup for example stands out as a sterling silver masterpiece, featuring the Royal Arms and a detailed inscription. Presented by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1960 to commemorate her presidency of the Royal Highland Show, the circulating trophy alternates around the Sections of Livestock Competitions and will this year be awarded in the Dairy Cattle section.

“The collection’s oldest trophy, crafted in 1863, became part of RHASS in 2022. The oldest trophy actively competed for dates back to 1903. The McDiarmid Cup, another notable piece, is celebrated for its exquisite Scottish-themed design and silversmith craftsmanship, standing 53cm tall and is richly decorated.

“It’ll be a joy to see this year’s winning competitors lift the trophies as part of their celebrations.”

The first Show was held in 1822 on a site that is now home to the Scottish Parliament. As well as the competitions, it offers boundless opportunities to sample Scotland’s finest produce including cookery demos with top chefs and a huge choice of food vendors serving everything from haggis neeps and tatties to crisp hot churros.

For younger visitors, there is a dedicated kids zone. While children can also try their hand at milking Mabel the (fiberglass) cow, learn how to cook with lamb, take part in guided sessions such as honey tasting, candle making and viewing bees, and so much more.