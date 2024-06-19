Meet The Scotsman at the Royal Highland Show

Royal Highland Show | Supplied

Thousands of people are set to flock to the Royal Highland Show (RHS) at Ingliston to soak up the atmosphere at Scotland’s largest outdoor event of the year.

The unmissable annual showcase of the best of food, farming and rural life takes place from Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 June with The Scotsman as media partner. And 2024 is even more special than usual with the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), the charity which organises the RHS, celebrating its 240th anniversary.

For the first time this year The Scotsman is sponsoring Scotland’s Larder, a must-see destination for all foodies and the ideal place to meet local producers, taste the best of Scottish produce and discover artisan offerings from across the UK. Visitors are invited to come along to The Scotsman’s very own stand in Scotland’s Larder to chat to our representatives and have their picture taken in a giant mocked-up front page of the country’s national newspaper and media group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman has also teamed up with a range of exciting organisations to give away top prizes at the RHS, such as: a luxurious stay at Murrayshall Country Estate; an Annandale Distillery prize pack including a bottle of its 2014 Inaugural Release – Man O’Words, Single Cask Single Malt Whisky (61.4% abv) - and an eight course degustation menu, with matching wines, for two at The Globe Inn in Dumfries, all valued at £680; a £500 voucher for tweed clothing company Holland Cooper; a selection of whiskies; vouchers for the St James Quarter, including an overnight stay at Roomzz; and five years of home and laundry care products from The Green Company.

There will be live editions of The Scotsman’s award-winning Scran podcast recorded at the RHS, with food and drink editor Roz Erskine interviewing some of the big culinary names that will be present.

The Scotsman is pleased to be hosting four round-table discussions at the RHS on some of the big farming issues of the day - regenerative and precision agriculture, public perception of the rural sector and the impact of local shows - chaired by editor Neil McIntosh, rural affairs correspondent Katharine Hay and head of commercial content Rosemary Gallagher. The discussions will be covered across The Scotsman’s channels in the weeks after the event.

Highlights from all four days of the RHS will be broadcast on Scotsman.com and Freeview channel Shots TV (channel 276).

And to make sure you don’t miss out on content that’s grounded in honesty, trust and integrity, we have a subscription offer exclusive to Royal Highland Show attendees.

Neil McIntosh said: “It’s a privilege to be media partner for the Royal Highland Show which is a massive celebration of Scottish rural life. We’re delighted to have a stand right in the centre of the action in Scotland’s Larder and we look forward to meeting visitors over the four days of the show.”

There will be hour-long highlights on Shots! Freeview channel 276 at 6.30pm Friday to Monday and on demand at www.shotstv.com across the weekend.