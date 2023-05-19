The event attracts up to 200,000 people annually.

What is it?

The Royal Highland Show (RHS) is an annual event showcasing Scotland’s food and farming industries. It is Scotland's biggest outdoor event attracting about 200,000 people and is said to be one of Europe's best agribusiness shows.

About 400 different businesses and organisations will be in attendance ranging from retail to food and drink, charity to corporate. The four-day show is run by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and is the organisation’s largest fundraising event.

A first for the event, the RHS will also be hosting a “Highland Hoolie” on the Friday and Saturday evening in the venue’s West Arena from 6pm to 10:30pm.

The soiree will feature a line-up of Scottish traditional bands, including headline act Skipinnish, as well as Irish country bands.

Also making a comeback this year is the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships after 20 years.

Held in the MacRobert Theatre, more than 35 countries from across the world will battle it out to see who is the fastest sheep shearer and who has the best wool-handling technique.

The highly-anticipated event will also feature 39 decorated sheep sculptures that are on tour across Scotland in an instillation called “Flock to the Show”.

The sheep sculptures, each sponsored by local businesses, community groups and education organisations, and decorated by local artists, will be auctioned off after the event

Where is it?

RHS takes place at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Newbridge, which is about seven miles from Edinburgh’s city centre.

Having just celebrated its 200th year, the first show was held in 1822 on a site that is now home to the Scottish Parliament.

When is it?

This year the show is running from Thursday, June 22 until Sunday, June 25. Doors open at 7am.

How much does it cost?

An adult day single for Thursday or Sunday is £35. An adult day single for Friday or Saturday is £37.50

An accessible day single includes one companion and is the same price as the above.

Children under 15 go for free any day of the show, but there still needs to be a reservation made online. There can be up to three children per one paying adult.

There are also “farming flexi tickets” to give the option to go on Thursday or Friday at £38.50

How do I get tickets?

Tickets can be accessed through the Royal Highland Show website.

And tickets for the Highland Hoolie?

The Highland Hoolie tickets are only available for those who have bought a Saturday ticket to the main RHS day event.

An adult general ticket for the evening music event is £30 for Friday or Saturday evening

An adult VIP ticket, which includes a seated area, a bar, separate toilets from the main arena, and a small acoustic/music stage, cost £50.

The prices are the same for accessible tickets, but include one companion. The event asks that no children under 12 attend the Highland Hoolie, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Tickets cannot be refunded.

Travelling to the Royal Highland Show

By car/parking

There is onsite parking.

Day parking tickets cost £15. For two days they cost £20.

For the full four days they cost £25. Accessible day parking tickets cost the same as above.

Public transport

Buses: The 98 Lothian bus goes between Edinburgh City Centre, Haymarket Station and the Royal Highland Show East Gate and costs £8 return for an adult.

The service will be running Thursday to Sunday.

Trams: Regular trams go from Edinburgh City Centre to Ingliston Park & Ride and cost £3.80 return for an adult (only valid for a return journey in the city zone). For a child, it costs £1.90 and a family return ticket costs £8.