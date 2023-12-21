Newspaper columns by one of The Scotsman’s most respected writers have been published in a new book being sold to raise money for a cancer charity.

Fordyce Maxwell, a farmer and journalist who worked for the title over many years, both as farming editor and penning a popular column, died last year from prostate cancer, aged 77.

Now 50 of his finest columns have been pulled together by his family in a book, titled When Trees Were Green, which is aimed at increasing awareness of the disease and generating much-needed funds for research into treatments.

In the foreword, former The Scotsman editor Magnus Linklater describes Mr Maxwell as a “wonderful writer” and a “philosopher”.

The collection features selected articles, including one where Mr Maxwell jokingly compares his own cricketing career to that of Aussie legend Sir Don Bradman, recounting the time a “perfect cut” went through the kitchen window and into a pan of soup being prepared by his mother.

Another recalls a public speaking engagement he undertook for Jack Charlton, pondering whether people were there to see the World Cup winner or himself – a Kelso Cup winner.

Mr Maxwell, a father of four, was able to write on a variety of subjects and was no stranger to tragedy. He shares his feelings about his daughter Jacqueline’s first day at university and reflects on the Dunblane massacre, suggesting the only thing bereaved parents can do is “keep on keeping on”.

This was a subject he could discuss with first-hand experience, after he and his family suffered the devastating loss of their daughter Susan, who was murdered by a serial killer in 1982.

Son Tom Maxwell, who edited the book, says his father was “one of the kindest, most affable and bravest people you could ever hope to meet”.

He said: “One of my dad’s many gifts was his ability to write about any subject, from tragedy to politics to war to simple things like a school trip or a local football match, all with a beautiful, understated prose. He never needed to sensationalise.

“He would leave his many loyal readers laughing one minute and crying the next.

“But he was every bit as wonderful – if not more so – as a father and a husband, and we still can’t quite believe he’s no longer with us.

“But with this book we will still hear his voice, laugh with him and cry with him, and he would be so proud that, even after he’s gone, his many wise words will still be helping people to get through life.”

Mr Maxwell was not only popular with readers, but also highly respected by colleagues.

The Scotsman’s transport correspondent Alastair Dalton, who worked with Mr Maxwell back in the day, remembers his cool head and steadying influence.

“Fordyce was a lovely man who stayed unruffled and calm amidst the sometimes frenzied atmosphere of The Scotsman newsroom of the past,” he said. “With years of experience, he was a source of valuable advice to younger colleagues.”

Over a long career, Mr Maxwell also wrote for The Herald, The Journal and the Sunday Post and was awarded an MBE for services to journalism in 1995.

Roddy Forsyth, former BBC Five Live Scottish football correspondent and a big fan of the writer, said: “To open a Fordyce Maxwell column is like sitting down with an old friend over a coffee or glass of wine.

“You don’t know where the conversation will lead, but it is guaranteed to be lively, droll and thought-provoking – and invariably leaves you looking forward to your next encounter.”