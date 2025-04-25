The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo welcomes Glenfiddich as a Presenting Partner

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has named Single Malt Scotch Whisky Glenfiddich as a Presenting Partner in a move that unites two iconic Scottish institutions recognised around the world.

The new, three-year partnership will see Glenfiddich sold at bars across the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade and hospitality suites during the event this year which take place from August 1 to 23. Glenfiddich, which holds the title of the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, will also have a starring role at the venue’s prestigious Royal Gallery, which offers VIP guests stunning views over the City of Edinburgh and Edinburgh Castle as well as of the dazzling event itself. In 2025, Glenfiddich will be recognised as Presenting Partner of The Royal Gallery,helping to create an unforgettable experience in the iconic venue.

Glenfiddich joins a range of high-calibre backers of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, featuring many renowned names such as Innis & Gunn, Pentland Land Rover, and Vodafone. A specially curated range of Glenfiddich drams chosen specifically for the Show will be available for purchase at bars throughout the arena, at hospitality venues and within The Royal Gallery.

The new partnership also comes in the year of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary, which is being celebrated with a range of initiatives embodying the values of the landmark event. They include it making a generous £750,000 donation to various military charities such as The Army Benevolent Fund, The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund and The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, all dedicated to supporting veterans, serving personnel, and their families.

This year The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo theme is The Heroes Who Made Us which will spotlight the individuals who have shaped and supported the iconic performances over the past 75 years. Glenfiddich are now part of the Tattoo’s rich history, that makes it the internationally renowned production that it is today.

Dougal Gordon, Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador said: “We are extremely pleased to become an Official Sponsor of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, one of the most prestigious and vibrant events in the international events calendar.

“It also unites the best of captivating, centuries-old Scottish tradition with a global audience in an innovative and evolving way, something it very much shares with Glenfiddich. Our business dates back to 1887 and is one of the few Single Malt Scotch Whisky distilleries to remain entirely family owned.

“Glenfiddich is now recognised and enjoyed in markets around the world, and, like The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, we like to support the community we are in, so we are proud to be part of the Show and spotlighting the heroes that make the Tattoo and our whisky. We look forward to offering Tattoo fans and performers at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, whether they’re from Newhaven in Edinburgh or New Zealand, the chance to sample our exceptional single malts.”

Jason Barrett, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: "We are delighted to welcome Glenfiddich as a Presenting Partner joining the prestigious list of partners who all help ensure that the Show is even more enjoyable for our audiences every year.

“Glenfiddich and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are aligned in so many ways, with both having long histories and strong Scottish connections, something that is even more notable in the year of our 75th anniversary. Both brands represent the best of Scotland on a world stage, and we now look forward to whisky-lovers enjoying the Show with a special dram of Glenfiddich to the unparalleled sounds of the Massed Pipes and Drums.”