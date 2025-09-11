Highland dancing brings joy to residents at Murrayfield House Care Home in Edinburgh

Residents and colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home in Edinburgh were recently treated to a wonderful afternoon of lively Highland dancing. The performance brought smiles, clapping, and lots of cheer throughout the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What made the occasion even more meaningful was that one of the talented dancers had a very special connection to the home – performing for her own relative, a Murrayfield House resident, as well as fellow residents, friends, and colleagues at the home.

The personal touch added warmth and joy to a day that will be remembered fondly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is just one of many that Murrayfield House has enjoyed during the summer months. From garden gatherings to music and arts activities, residents have been making the most of the season with opportunities to come together, celebrate, and create cherished memories.

Highland dancers at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home with resident

As the home now looks ahead to autumn, plans are underway for cosy seasonal activities, including Harvest Festival celebrations and events to mark the transition into the colder months.

Murrayfield House is proud to be part of HC-One Scotland, the Kind Care Company, which provides support, friendship, and comfort to residents across more than 280 kind and cosy homes in the UK.

New residents are warmly welcomed into the Murrayfield House community, with an exclusive offer available, enjoy four weeks for the price of three when joining before November 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Truesdale, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, said: "It was truly wonderful to see the joy on our residents’ faces during the Highland dancing performance. Moments like these, especially when they involve family connections, really highlight the sense of community we cherish here at Murrayfield House.

Highland dancers at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home with resident