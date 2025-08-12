Braemar property for sale for £1

A prime piece of land in the historic Highland village of Braemar is up for auction for just £1.

Measuring more than 1000 square metres in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, the plot on Glenshee Road was where the seven-bedroom Braemar Lodge Hotel stood prior to its demolition three years ago.

The property comprises a spacious 1039.4sqm (0.257 acres) clear building plot, offering a blank canvas for development options, subject to all the necessary permissions being granted.

The impressive former footprint includes a 120-cover restaurant, whisky bar, owner’s accommodation, a 12-berth bunkhouse, multiple outbuildings and extensive gardens and parking.

Fire destroyed the popular hotel in March 2022, with the remains of the building being demolished four months later amid safety concerns. The plot, which has since remained undeveloped, is within five minutes' walk of Braemar Mountain Sports and within easy walking distance of Mar Lodge Estate.

It is being sold by leading Scottish auction house Prime Property Auctions and director John Morris said: “We are excited to present this massive development plot of land located within a prime location in Braemar. This remarkable property is now being offered with opening bids from just £1, offering savvy investors and visionaries a golden chance to own a slice of Highland heritage.

“The property is being offered at a fantastic discount to ensure a sale and should appeal to anyone looking for a straightforward purchase with excellent upside potential.

“It is a rare investment opportunity and a perfect chance for developers to build with the potential for substantial rental income and capital growth.

“This isn’t just a piece of land – it’s a front-row seat to Scottish tradition, royal heritage and exceptional natural beauty. To launch a site of this calibre with a starting bid of just £1 is bold, exciting, and will no doubt capture the imagination of bidders across the UK and beyond.”

The live auction commences on Thursday, August 21, with bids accepted from 10.30am-4.30pm.

Prime Property Auctions was established by Luis Guarin and John Morris in 2022 and offers listings on commercial, residential and land. The firm operates throughout Scotland as well as England and Wales from its base in Glasgow city centre. It has a database of more than 20,000 buyers and has sold more than 600 auction lots in the UK since 2022.