Aberdeen Science Centre opens doors to new worlds with VR experience launch

Aberdeen Science Centre has made an exciting addition to its suite of interactive exhibits and activities, with the introduction of virtual reality (VR) experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the VR technology, visitors to the centre can explore new digital worlds, find themselves in the mouth of a shark, stand atop a wind turbine and shrink down to travel inside the human body.

Aberdeen Science Centre has been able to launch its latest experience thanks to sponsorship from Mermaid Subsea Services UK, ETZ Ltd and Peterson Energy Logistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AVC, a communications agency specialising in audio, video, animation and audio-visual solutions, is also providing support as a project partner.

L-R: Keith Robertson, chief commercial officer at AVC; Steph McCann, head of fundraising at Aberdeen Science Centre; Bryan Snelling, chief executive at Aberdeen Science Centre; Suzanne Mackie, head of communications and engagement at Peterson Energy Logistics; Lauren Braidwood, senior skills manager at ETZ Ltd; Scott Cormack, regional director for Mermaid Subsea Services UK.

Available within the centre from Sunday, June 1, the VR headsets will be used in a variety of activities and workshops, before being available for use during school visits and community engagement in August.

The first public VR experience available at the centre throughout June will allow visitors to travel back in time to walk among dinosaurs and explore the process of fossilisation, before hurtling to the present to step into the shoes of an archaeologist as they uncover hidden prehistoric secrets.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive at Aberdeen Science Centre, welcomed the introduction of the VR technology to the centre and encouraged people of all ages to try out the new interactive experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to launch our new VR experiences which will make a huge difference to the way we deliver fun and engaging science activities at Aberdeen Science Centre,” he said. “By embracing digital technologies, we can enhance our offering and add an entirely new dimension to what our visitors can experience when they step through our doors.

Children enjoying VR experiences at Aberdeen Science Centre

“We are immensely grateful for the support of Mermaid, ETZ Ltd and Peterson, alongside AVC, which has allowed us to bring this project to life. Following the launch of the VR experience within our centre in June, we plan to expand by bringing VR on the road as we attend schools and local community events later in the summer.”

Aberdeen Science Centre will also be running a discount for online bookings at the centre when the VR experience launches, available from Sunday, 1 June to Sunday, 8 June. Visitors can use code ‘ROAR-VR’ for bookings during their period to receive 5% off standard entry price. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other deal or discount code.

On Mermaid’s role as a project sponsor, Scott Cormack, regional director for Mermaid, said: “It was a pleasure to be able to sponsor these VR headsets and we’re proud to partner with Aberdeen Science Centre on this exciting project, which brings cutting-edge technology to life in a fun and accessible way. At Mermaid we are passionate about innovation and supporting initiatives that inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists, and problem solvers. These immersive experiences have the power to ignite curiosity and creativity, while showcasing the exciting future that the North Sea energy industry has to offer youngsters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Braidwood, senior skills manager at ETZ Ltd, added: “We are delighted to see the growth of the VR programme from Aberdeen Science Centre to take virtual and augmented reality across North-east Scotland. Innovative initiatives such as this are hugely important in ensuring we are connecting with the next generation in new ways that can showcase real life scenarios and careers across energy and STEM.”

Suzanne Mackie, head of communications and engagement at Peterson Energy Logistics, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the consortium of local businesses coming together to bring VR to Aberdeen Science Centre. We believe it’s important for the business community to play its role in the development of our wider community. VR brings the world to life and we’re looking forward to hearing the learning and enjoyment it brings the families of the North-east.”

Speaking on AVC’s role as project partner, Keith Robertson, chief commercial officer at AVC, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Aberdeen Science Centre to introduce cutting-edge VR technology to their exhibits. This collaboration allows us to create bespoke content that will not only enhance the educational experience but also inspire curiosity and innovation among visitors. At AVC, we believe in the power of immersive technology to transform learning, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to making science accessible and engaging for all."