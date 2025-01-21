300 pupils under starter's orders for Hamilton Park race

Hamilton Park will stage its first race meeting of the year – when 300 school children compete in the Hamilton College Cross-Country Championships!

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular racecourse is more used to the sound of hooves thundering down the home straight at 40 mph but horses will be replaced by two-legged runners on the track for the first time in the event’s history as independent schools from across Scotland compete for glory.

The hosts will be competing alongside South Lanarkshire neighbours Fernhill, St Columba's (Renfrewshire), Glasgow schools Belmont House, Jordanhill, and Hutchesons’ Grammar, while those travelling from further afield are Edinburgh’s Merchiston Castle, Strathallan (Perth) and Robert Gordon's College (Aberdeen).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In keeping with the venue, all race distances will be measured in furlongs, with the youngest age group, U10s, dashing down the home straight for 1 mile 1 furlong, while the U15s’ stamina will be tested as they try to pace themselves over the longest distance of 2 miles 4 furlongs.

Collaboration: Ashley Moon (l) of Hamilton Park with Richard Charman, Headteacher of Hamilton College.

With Hamilton College’s sports fields lying in the middle of the famous racecourse, Headteacher Richard Charman had a very clear vision for this event when he joined in 2021 and by working closely with his Director of Sport Ross Horne, and Hamilton Park, that dream has become a reality.

Mr Charman said: “We are thrilled to host this year’s cross-country event at the iconic Hamilton Park Racecourse. With 300 pupils from across the country taking part, it’s a fantastic opportunity for young runners to experience the excitement of competing on such an historic track. Maybe I’ll be awarding a medal to a future Scottish or even Olympic champion at the end of the event!”

Ross Horne said: “At Hamilton College, we strive to inspire a love of sport, build resilience, and create opportunities for every pupil to excel. Hosting this cross-country event on the iconic Hamilton Park Racecourse is a privilege, and we are fortunate to have such a unique facility surrounding our campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through events like this, we challenge our pupils to push their limits, embrace healthy competition, and reach their full potential. This event also reflects our commitment to fostering strong connections with other independent schools. By working in partnership to arrange fixtures and competitions, we create opportunities for collaboration and camaraderie ensuring that our pupils benefit from a wide range of sporting experiences.”

Thrilled: Richard Charman.

Hamilton College, whose open day is on February 19, enjoys a close working relationship with the racecourse, which has hosted its business club events and is the venue for an upcoming sports dinner in May.