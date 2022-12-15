Young’s Seafood has reeled in a contract to supply a “truly Scottish” salmon product to more than 450 Asda stores across the UK this festive season.

The firm, which says it is the UK’s largest specialist seafood brand and was established in 1805, explains that the Extra Special Blackthorn Dry-Cured Smoked Salmon is superior-grade fish hand-cured with Ayr-based Blackthorn sea salt flakes, and then put through a 30-hour smoking process – more than double the usual smoking time – using woods from trees and shrubs that grow around the Scottish salmon fishing rivers Alder, Heather, and Sweetgale.

Paul Terris, senior development manager at the seafood firm, said the latest tie-up continues its longstanding partnership with the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain . “We are very proud of our Scottish heritage and at our picturesque smokehouse in the far North-east of Scotland, our smoked salmon experts have spent many months perfecting the production process,” he said. “Our salmon is hand-cured with Blackthorn sea salt flakes made in the world’s only working graduation thorn tower in Ayr, using methods that are patient, gentle and sustainable. We are delighted to bring this truly Scottish salmon product exclusively to Asda stores across the UK.”

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager at Asda, which recently announced plans to add 300 convenience stores and create some 10,000 jobs over the next four years, added: “At Asda, we work alongside some wonderful local suppliers to create innovative, affordable, and delicious products for shoppers to enjoy. We are delighted to have such a strong relationship with Young’s, and our customers always love the Extra Special Smoked Salmon products, especially at this time of the year.”