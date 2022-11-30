Rabbie Burns whisky tablet among new Asda lines after Mrs Tilly’s contract win

Scottish confectionery brand Mrs Tilly’s is supplying two new seasonal product lines to dozens of Scottish Asda stores following a contract win.

The firm has developed its first Christmas variety pack of fudge featuring all of the top selling flavours including candy cane, brandy cream and gingerbread. It will also be introducing the Rabbie Burns Malt Whisky Tablet, taking a celebratory twist on the brand’s staple sweet treat to mark Burns Night in January.

Elizabeth Paterson, chief executive of Mrs Tilly’s, said: “This is the first festive variety pack we have developed under the brand, with fantastic seasonal flavours all beautifully presented in a Christmas themed box. Our Rabbie Burns Malt Whisky Tablet takes a twist on our most famous product as a way to celebrate one of Scotland’s favourite and most loved figures from Hogmanay to Burns Night. We have had a long and collaborative working relationship with Asda, over many years.”

The products are being stocked across 75 Asda stores.

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager at Asda, added: “It’s brilliant to add more Mrs Tilly’s products to our shelves - our customers love to see local suppliers in store. We are always on the lookout for new and delicious products, and we think our shoppers will enjoy this festive treat for Christmas. We’re also proud to honour our national poet Rabbie Burns in January and Mrs Tilly’s Rabbie Burns Malt Whisky Tablet is a great way to do just that. We are confident our customers will enjoy these new and unique Scottish treats.”