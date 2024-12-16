Working with security consultants will bolster cyber resilience as we enter 2025

There’s a shortage of specialists able to protect organisations from computer crime

As 2024 draws to a close, organisations across Scotland are preparing their business plans for the coming year, setting out their objectives, priorities and budgets. Cyber security is likely to be a critical component of this.

With upcoming regulatory frameworks and an ever-evolving, and increasingly hostile, threat landscape, cyber resilience has become a priority for all organisations today.

However, when it comes to finding talent to help organisations meet new regulatory requirements and enhance their overall security posture, this can present a significant challenge.

Cyber security experts can keep criminals at bay (Picture: Adobe)

For organisations that find themselves in this position, cyber security contractors may provide the most cost-effective and efficient solution.

Today’s cyber security landscape

In recent years, cyber crime has evolved into a significant survival challenge for businesses. Once primarily targeting large, profitable enterprises, cyber criminals now view organisations of all sizes as targets.

This means that while cyber security was once the domain of IT departments handling monthly patch cycles and routine PC updates, today it has transformed into a strategic business priority.

There's more to cyber crime these days than fake Nigerian princes, says Nicola Huskie

Moreover, attackers today have numerous methods to compromise organisations. It’s no longer just about email scams from wealthy Nigerian princes. Software vulnerabilities offer entry points into networks, complex supply chains provide criminals with backdoors to sensitive data, while ransomware operations are notoriously ruthless.

As a result, cyber security has risen to the top of the agenda for many organisations, which means it will undoubtedly be a key focus for the year ahead.

Furthermore, in a bid to catch up on the digital wild west, 2025 is set to be one of the busiest years on record for regulators.

The UK government’s Cyber Security and Resilience Bill is set to come into force, while financial institutions will need to comply with stringent new frameworks aimed at strengthening their resilience.

Although the specifics of the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill have yet to be unveiled, one thing is certain: organisations will face increased pressure to prioritise resilience.

However, turning these mandates into practice may present a challenge.

Cyber security is a notoriously understaffed industry. There is a shortage of professionals with the specialised skills and experience needed to defend against the growing army of criminals in the digital world.

As a result, cyber security experts are a scarce resource in high demand. This means when businesses seek to strengthen their defences and meet new regulatory requirements, recruitment could become their first hurdle.

Hiring full-time cyber security professionals is a challenging task. Their skills are niche and many are already in secure, well-paid positions, which they are reluctant to leave.

So, how can organisations overcome this challenge?

For those facing this dilemma, outsourcing to cyber security consultants on a temporary basis can provide a practical solution.

These contractual workers bring the specialised skills and experience that organisations need, without the obstacle of going through a lengthy process of hiring full time members of staff.

They can quickly integrate into teams while shortening the recruitment process due to their flexible, short-term engagements mindset, which allows them to hit the ground running. They can also bring unique skills and insights to roles because they often work across multiple organisations, meaning they have well-rounded experience at tackling the most complex cyber challenges.

As cyber security continues to dominate business priorities, organisations must find innovative ways to meet regulatory requirements and protect their systems.

Leveraging temporary cyber consultants can help bridge the talent gap, while enhancing security in the face of the evolving threats that organisations will continue to battle in 2025, and beyond.