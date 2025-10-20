Work starts on 46 family bungalows in ‘desirable’ location close to Edinburgh
Work has started on a private development of 46 new homes in a “desirable” location within commuting distance of Edinburgh.
Housebuilder Lochay Homes said it had started groundworks on the residential development near Penicuik in Midlothian. The project, set within more than six acres of the former Wellington School site, has planning consent for 46 two to four-bedroom bungalows and is expected to see its first completions next summer.
The firm said the single-storey homes were being planned with “modern energy-saving features” and will be designed to significantly reduce household running costs.
Bungalows represent just 1 per cent of current UK housing stock, down sharply from 11 per cent of new home registrations in 1990. However, almost four in ten over-55s are said to prefer a bungalow for their next move.
Now in its 15th year, Lochay Homes has built more than 500 homes across Scotland.
Commercial director Jamie Thomson said: “It’s fantastic to see work starting on this exciting development in such a desirable location. It is our hope that these stylish new homes will not only deliver genuinely lower energy bills but also provide the flexibility and accessibility buyers are looking for - whether downsizers or growing families.
“We have only just started on groundworks and have already had enquiries, so we do expect this to be a popular development.”
The housebuilder is planning to incorporate heat pumps, “extensive” solar panelling, home batteries systems, high levels of insulation and EV charging. The development will also include extensive new planting, with more than 1,000 additional trees to be introduced, alongside orchard areas.
