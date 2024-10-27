Annual costs for charging electric vehicles in some parts of Scotland are almost double that in other areas, new analysis has found.

SNP ministers have been accused of overseeing a “postcode lottery” over electric vehicle charging as it is revealed some Scottish local authorities are charging almost double that of other areas.

Analysis of the average use of using a council-run electric vehicle charger in Scotland show that a standard charge per kilowatt hour varies from 30p to 55p. But with the average annual use believed to be 2203 kilowatt hours, electric vehicle drivers face paying £1,212 per year in Angus but just £661 in Moray - almost half the cost.

An electric car plugged into an EV charging point. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire

Scottish Conservative North East MSP, Maurice Golden, said: “There’s a clear gap between the cost of charging your car depending on where you live.

“In some places it’s relatively cheap, in others it’s getting towards the ridiculous. It’s just another example of the desire for electric cars not being matched by good, sustainable infrastructure.

“It’s difficult enough to find a charge point in many areas – now we learn there’s a postcode lottery in terms of expense too.”

Head of analysis for Consumer Scotland, Eleanor Mullan, said her organisation’s research into consumer experience of electric vehicles in Scotland found “charging was a primary cause of complaint” adding that “three quarters of those in our survey (are) charging mostly at home because of lower costs and high convenience”.

She added: “Our research showed there were concerns around both the availability and reliability of the public charging network, and some drivers also highlighted confusion as a result of different pricing between local authorities.

“Overall, our research found significant anxiety about being able to charge EVs when required. The costs of public network charging fees are at best broadly comparable to, and can be more expensive than, fuelling petrol or diesel vehicles.

“We are recommending significant improvements to the public charging network, particularly in areas with housing types such as flats where consumers are unlikely to be able to charge at home, and we also want to see better access to lower cost public network charging.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Since 2011 the Scottish Government has invested over £65 million in public EV charging. There are now over 5,800 public charge points across Scotland delivered through a combination of public and increasing private sector investment.

“As a direct result, per head of population, Scotland has more public EV charge points than any other part of the UK, except London. We also benefit from more rapid public EV charge points than any other UK region, with 26.1 charging devices per 100,000 people, compared to 18.5 charging devices across the UK.

“Tariffs for EV charging are determined by charge point owners. Greater commercial involvement underpinned by fair, transparent pricing will help to drive up reliability standards and improve coverage across Scotland. Whilst powers to regulate public EV charging are reserved, the Scottish Government has been clear that tariffs on public charge points should enable the growth of the network, while being sustainable and fair for drivers.

