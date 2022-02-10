Work starts on 100 flats and family homes in East Lothian village just eight miles from Edinburgh

Situated in Wallyford, the £20 million development lies just eight miles from Edinburgh and will see 101 new homes built as part of a wider masterplan development at Wallyford Farm and St Clements Wells Farm.

Cruden Homes (East), part of the Cruden Group, is building 41 homes for private sale and a further 60 affordable homes, comprising 45 units for social rent and 15 for mid-market rent, on behalf of Dunedin Canmore Housing Association.

The 7.4-acre development, which has been exclusively designed by EMA Architects and engineered by Will Rudd Davidson, will comprise a range of affordable homes including one and two bedroom cottage flats and two, three and four bedroom houses. The private homes will feature two and three bedroom terraced, three bedroom semi-detached and four bedroom detached houses.

An aerial view of Wallyford near Musselburgh in East Lothian showing the location of the latest Cruden-built homes.

The development is Cruden’s fourth active site in the region.

The first affordable homes are expected to be delivered this summer, with first completions of the private homes earmarked for early 2023.

Steven Simpson, managing director of Cruden Homes (East), said: “We are pleased to start work at this landmark development in Wallyford. Both private and affordable homes are in such high demand across the country, so bringing over 100 new homes to East Lothian is a highly-anticipated and welcome addition to our existing portfolio of new homes across the region.

“We have a long history of successfully working with Dunedin Canmore Housing Association,” he added.

