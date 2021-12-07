Cruden secures more work to convert Glasgow's former Victoria Infirmary into 200 flats

The firm, part of Cruden Group, has been appointed by Beech Grove Homes to carry out the second phase of the building’s transformation.

The £43.3m contract will see 209 flats being created on the site of the landmark building at the heart of the city’s south side.

A total of 153 flats will be housed within five blocks, surrounded by landscaping and parking, overlooking Queen’s Park, while the remaining 56 flats will be created in the three refurbished Nightingale ward buildings. All the apartments will have either a balcony or a roof garden area.

The former Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow is being converted into hundreds of new homes.

In 2019, Cruden Building was awarded a £30m contract to deliver 135 flats as part of phase one of the development. These apartments will be completed by summer next year.

Over the course of the new phase, up to 180 people will be employed at the site, with initiatives to bring in local labour, while a dozen or so apprentice positions will be created between 2022 and 2023.

Allan Callaghan, managing director, Cruden Building, said: “With phase one almost completed, we will now focus on delivering more high quality, energy-efficient homes within this iconic site.”

The full development is expected to be completed by autumn 2023 and the flats will be sold by Beech Grove Homes, part of Sanctuary.

Peter Martin, Sanctuary Group director, development, added: “The redevelopment of the Victoria Infirmary is on course to provide hundreds of much-needed high quality homes in the south side of Glasgow. ”

