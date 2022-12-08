Work kicks off on 66 high-tech Dundee homes that will provide a 'model for independent living'

Building work has started at a key housing project that is set to bring 66 specialist homes to the Dundee area.

Each home will be adaptable and include a range of benefits such as lift access, remotely controlled automated functions, and digital care and housing systems - all aimed at helping people to live as independently as possible. Earlier this year, Blackwood appointed Fife-based Campion Homes to lead on the £17.5 million housing project, with work expected to last 18 months. When construction is complete, the allocation of the properties will be divided between people identified as priorities by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, Dundee City Council and Blackwood.

Simon Fitzpatrick, development and commercial director at Blackwood, said: “These homes will be totally transformational for those who will move into them. For perspective, the number of homes is almost half of Dundee City Council’s total waiting list for adapted accommodation. The new development will further our ambitions to create a blueprint for independent living and influence how the sector will operate in the future.”

The start of work is the latest milestone in a string of initiatives by Blackwood including the Peoplehood project which has seen major investment into Charleston, Dundee already, with the area being one of three Scottish neighbourhoods chosen to benefit from the trial model for independent living. The 66 homes will be built on sites in Liff Place, Gourdie Place, Gourdie Crescent, Charleston Road, Invercraig Road and Buttar’s Road and comprise 50 two-bedroom flats, 14 four-bed homes and two five-bed houses.

