Independent living design competition deals partnership with V&A Dundee

The Blackwood Design Awards (BDA) invites budding designers, engineers and inventors from around the world to submit their creations to help people with a disability or independent living need live life to the full.

It is hoped that the tie-up with the V&A Dundee will kick start a long-term venture. Joanna Mawdsley, head of learning at the landmark Tayside design museum, will join the expert panel of judges while the venue will host the awards ceremony in January.

She said: “Competitions like the BDA encourage concepts, designs and products from a whole cross section of the community and emphasises that anyone can create the next life changing design.

“It’s a real privilege to work with Blackwood on this project and it’s inspiring to see designs that will help to make an exceptional difference to meeting people’s daily support needs.

“The world of design is moving at such a fast pace, so I’m looking forward to seeing what this year’s entries have in store for us and how design can continue to play its vital role in enriching people’s lives.”

The awards offer an opportunity for design students to get their first big break while still at university.

Previous winners have included an app that helps make living spaces safer for people with dementia and inventor Grant Douglas’ “spill proof” spoon, which is exhibited at V&A Dundee and was designed for those affected by conditions which cause them to shake.

It is hoped that the tie-up with the V&A Dundee, above, will kick start a long-term venture. Picture: Hufton+Crow

The partnership follows the appointment of charity expert Marie McQuade, who joined Blackwood with more than 25 years’ experience in the sector.

She said: “Some of the designs previously entered have been revolutionary and benefited the lives of many others, and we expect this year’s designs to be no different.

“We’re delighted to gain support from V&A Dundee and look forward to working alongside them for this year’s competition - and into the future.

“This year’s awards are exceptionally special as we celebrate Blackwood’s 50th year of operating.”