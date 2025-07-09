Work completes on £35 million ‘market leading’ development in Edinburgh

“We’re very proud to have completed this development at Capital Park, which we believe will make a really positive contribution to the local economy in Edinburgh” – Henry Pepper, Bridges

Work has completed on a £35 million urban logistics development in Edinburgh with half of it already pre-let or under offer.

Capital Park, on Bankhead Avenue in the city’s Sighthill area, comprises 18 units ranging from 2,770 square feet to 17,077 sq ft. It has been created by developer Chancerygate in partnership with specialist sustainable and impact investor Bridges Fund Management.

Occupiers at the new development already include builders’ merchant Travis Perkins, workplace technology provider Agilico and mobile phones and accessories wholesaler Zavi Tech. A further three units are currently under offer.

An aerial view of part of the new Capital Park development at Bankhead Avenue, to the west of Edinburgh.

Capital Park is located some five miles west of Edinburgh city centre and in close proximity to the A720 and M8. Neighbouring occupiers include car dealer Evans Halshaw, Tool Station, Edinburgh College, Edinburgh Napier University and Burton Biscuit Company.

Capital Park is said to benefit from electric vehicle charging points, a low air permeability design and solar panels, which provide green energy on an “affordable basis” to occupiers.

Chancerygate development manager Andy Farrer said: “Our intention is to always deliver market leading urban logistics and trade counter assets. Capital Park is testament to this approach and we believe the development is an exemplar of this type of accommodation within Edinburgh.

“We have embraced the latest technologies to achieve high quality, sustainable buildings, located strategically to benefit occupiers who demand the best of both. We are very pleased to be 50 per cent let or under offer and we look forward to announcing other businesses keen to take advantage of all that Capital Park has to offer.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate has around 1.4 million square feet of urban logistics space under construction or ready for development across 11 sites ranging from Edinburgh to Croydon.

Henry Pepper, partner at Bridges Fund Management, added: “We’re very proud to have completed this development at Capital Park, which we believe will make a really positive contribution to the local economy in Edinburgh.