‘Striking’ Edinburgh office building hits market at over £11 million

A vast office building on the outskirts of Edinburgh billed as one of the greenest of its kind has hit the market at more than £11 million.

Lismore Real Estate Advisors has launched 4-5 Lochside Avenue at Edinburgh Park to the market, pitching it as a “prime HQ opportunity in Edinburgh’s premier business park”. It is inviting offers in excess of £11m to secure the landmark property.

Developer Knight Property Group has spent millions in recent years upgrading the building to offer “high-specification, energy-efficient office accommodation”. There is more than 42,500 square feet of space provided across three floors, in addition to 234 car parking spaces.

4-5 Lochside Avenue is located at Edinburgh Park, on the western fringes of the Scottish capital.

The “striking” building’s current tenants include Lumacron Technology, data centre operator Pulsant and power firm SP Transmission.

Simon Cusiter, director at Lismore Real Estate Advisors, said: “Edinburgh is one of the UK’s most dynamic and rapidly growing cities. 4-5 Lochside Avenue presents an exceptional opportunity to acquire a landmark sustainable asset in the heart of Edinburgh Park. With strong fundamentals and high-quality tenants, we expect significant investor interest.”

Located at the western edge of Edinburgh Park, 4-5 Lochside Avenue is said to benefit from “outstanding public transport links and excellent connectivity”. The area is home to a range of major occupiers including Aegon Asset Management, Diageo, JP Morgan, Tesco Bank and Royal Mail.

