Women’s Enterprise Scotland seeking entries for awards returning for 2022

The organisation – a community interest company that works to close the gender gap in enterprise by campaigning for gender-specific support across the enterprise ecosystem – said the WES Awards showcase the achievements of female-led businesses north of the Border and highlight powerfully relatable role models.

WES added that the event, which take place in October, comes in the year of its tenth anniversary, and as the economy is rebuilding itself in the wake of Covid-19, with organisers keen to recognise the “innovative and resilient” ways Scotland’s women-led businesses have responded since 2020.

Carolyn Currie, chief executive of WES, said: “Evidence consistently shows that accessible role models are a powerful tool for inspiring and encouraging women to start and grow businesses.

"It is vital that we acknowledge and celebrate the contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy, particularly as women have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why we are delighted to be able to bring our Awards back for the first time since 2019.”

The Awards will this year feature categories such as Growth Business of the Year, Adaptive Business of the Year, Net Zero Business of the Year and Inspiring Leader of the Year.

The deadline for entries is August 15, with the ceremony itself taking place at the Voco Grand Central Hotel Glasgow on October 27, hosted by BBC Radio presenter Clare English.