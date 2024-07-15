Wind power Scotland: 'Significant milestone' for vast floating wind farm that will power six million homes

“We are confident this submission will support the timely delivery of the UK’s largest floating offshore wind farm” – Rich Morris, Ossian’s development lead

What is set to become one of the largest floating offshore wind projects in the world, capable of powering up to six million homes, has moved a step closer to reality.

An application for consent has been submitted to the Scottish Government by the backers of the vast Ossian project, to be sited in deep waters off the Angus coast. The proposed scheme is being co-developed by a partnership comprising SSE Renewables, Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation and Danish fund management company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

At up to 3.6 gigawatts of installed capacity, Ossian would be among the largest floating offshore wind farms globally. Once operational, it would be capable of generating sufficient renewable energy to power up to six million homes annually.

How the vast floating wind farm off the east coast of Scotland would look if it gets the go-ahead.

The partnership has now consulted with more than 30 organisations including regulatory and industry bodies across nature conservation, fisheries, aviation and shipping and navigation, to ensure the application is “reflective of their views”. Extensive surveys have also gathered key data relating to the wind farm array.

Ossian’s development lead, Rich Morris, said: “We have submitted a comprehensive environmental impact assessment report to the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate, and we’re committed to continuing engagement with the statutory consultees and wider stakeholder community.

“We are confident this submission will support the timely delivery of the UK’s largest floating offshore wind farm ensuring Ossian is ready to take full advantage of ongoing grid reforms and National Grid move to a ‘first ready, first connected' model. We have worked hard to reach this significant milestone which is crucial in paving the way for a decarbonised future and supporting the Scottish and UK governments’ net zero targets.”

The consultation work includes Ossian’s collaboration with other ScotWind developers to document the habits of bird populations in the wider North Sea region. The survey involved four aircraft flying simultaneously once a month to collect high-definition images across a vast expanse of sea and took 690 hours to complete.

Copies of the report will be available to view at locations in Carnoustie, Dunbar and Stonehaven from July 23 as part of a public consultation which runs until September 3.

Meanwhile, BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy – a joint venture between energy giant BP and Aberdeen City Council – said the final investment decision for its Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project had been agreed, helping to support the region’s energy transition ambitions. The planned hub will feature a hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility, which will be powered by electricity generated at a solar farm to be installed on the former Ness landfill site.

Oliver Taylor, chief executive for BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy, said: “This is an exciting milestone for the project, Aberdeen, and its people. Not only does the hydrogen hub support BP and Aberdeen City Council’s shared ambition for the city’s future, it also presents a growth opportunity for the region’s supply chain and skills development.”

