Wincanton opens giant Scottish hub site and pledges up to 100 jobs

Logistics giant Wincanton has begun operations at its new supply chain hub in the Central Belt in a move that should create up to 100 jobs.

By Scott Reid
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST
The Scotland Gateway site centralises the group’s operations across the country and will provide efficiencies for its customers in Scotland by replacing previously subcontracted services, bosses said. By July, all Scottish customers in Wincanton’s public and industrial, general merchandise and e-fulfilment divisions will have their operations migrated to, and running through, the site, which is located 12 miles east of Glasgow. Its 153,000-square-foot internal footprint, which doubles in size with the full external site, provides an integrated range of services across warehousing, storage and transport services.

The hub is expected to create up to 100 jobs including flexible operational and driver roles. It builds on successes seen at trials at Wincanton’s sites in Doncaster and Northamptonshire in England.

Derek Stirling, country manager for Scotland, said: “Our new Scotland Gateway site is a testament to Wincanton’s long-term commitment to Scotland, supporting the strategically important Central Belt and the economy through trade and jobs. This will improve our customers’ services across the entirety of the United Kingdom, cementing Wincanton’s position as a partner for each and every one of the four nations.”

The Scotland Gateway site centralises the group’s operations across the country. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Stephanie Callaghan, MSP for Uddingston and Bellshill, added: “I am delighted that Wincanton has chosen Uddingston and Bellshill as the centre of its Scottish operations, supporting good local jobs and skills training, all at the beating heart of the Scottish economy. I look forward to strengthening our relationship with the group in the year ahead.”

