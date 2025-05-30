Why Scottish retail needs more than good weather to thrive

​Stuart Chalmers says seasonal spikes like the recent spell of sunshine can’t mask the underlying fragility in consumer confidence

The past couple of months have given Scottish retailers something to smile about – a rare spell of sunshine that felt more Highland heatwave than spring thaw.

With the sunniest April on record and Easter arriving later than last year, many saw a welcome boost in footfall and sales. Shoppers made the most of the weather, especially in categories like food and outdoor living, while gifting and hospitality all benefited from seasonal moments.

While the bounce is encouraging, the underlying reality remains complex. Cybersecurity incidents have emphasised again the need for vigilance at the front door with resilience across the whole business, and the cost-of-living crisis remains. For many Scottish households, April brought rising bills, energy cost hikes and ongoing pressure on real disposable income. For retailers, the key will be finding a balance between protecting their business and their margins whilst not alienating value-conscious shoppers.

​Categories such as food and outdoor living enjoyed a welcome boost from sunny weather (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

We’re also seeing a shift away from widespread discounting and BOGOF deals. Instead, membership-based pricing continues to grow as a powerful alternative for retailers – and not just the grocers. These schemes allow retailers to offer exclusive deals, encouraging repeat visits while gathering valuable data that can help sharpen future promotional strategies.

Done well, this approach has two major benefits: it brings people through the doors and allows retailers to stay responsive. We’re also seeing more retailers adopt smart pricing algorithms to adjust their offer, keep high-demand items competitive, while flexing less prominent SKUs to maintain margin.

Behind the scenes, gen AI is also helping to increase staff productivity and streamline supply chains. The technology is starting to support everything from more targeted promotions to freeing up resources and improving the customer experience, especially during peak seasonal moments.

All of this matters because seasonal spikes – while welcome – can’t mask the underlying fragility in consumer confidence. Shoppers are still cautious and still weighing value; and while April’s combination of sunshine and Easter gave people a reason to spend, maintaining that momentum into summer will require more than good weather.

Stuart Chalmers, Retail lead and Scotland co-lead for Accenture in the UK (Picture: John Need)

When it comes to big-ticket categories like furniture and electronics, AI can now assist customers through complex purchase journeys. From comparing models to arranging installation and handling post-sale queries, retailers can use AI to deliver streamlined support before and after the sale. These can boost customer satisfaction, loyalty, and trust; all of which are critical in a cautious consumer climate.

Retailers should be thinking about how to turn occasional customers into loyal advocates by focusing on clarity, consistency, and convenience. Loyalty schemes need to feel worthwhile and easy to use. Pricing needs to be transparent and genuinely reflect what customers value. And the shopping experience, whether in-store or online, needs to be seamless and low-friction.

With the start of summer around the corner, Scottish retailers have another opportunity to engage consumers. Because while a sunny day might bring people out to shop, lasting success depends on offering more than a good deal or good weather, it’s about building trust, earning repeat visits and showing up for customers, whatever the forecast.