Safety and security is seen as another key factor employees are looking for in an office space.

Workers see close proximity to public transport links or parking as the most important consideration when assessing their work-life balance​ as more employers look to get their staff back into the office.

Firms should also consider the provision of nearby amenities such as restaurants, cafes, gyms and shops when selecting a new office or business location, according to research by commercial property agency Savoy Stewart. Safety and security is another major factor employees are now looking for in an office space, the firm found. A location with low crime rates and good lighting can ensure their well-being when arriving early or leaving late.

The agency said it was keen to investigate what companies ought to consider when deciding on an office location and what employees are looking for in an office space, as well as looking into the debate around returning to the office post-pandemic and what the benefits are to the economy.

“Accessibility to public transport is crucial, especially in large cities where many employees rely on buses, trains or tubes for their daily commute,” it noted. “Choosing a location with good transport links can significantly reduce commute times and will in-turn enhance work-life balance​. Coincidentally, finding a location that also offers parking availability can also be key, more particularly in suburban or rural locations where public transport isn’t as accessible.”

The firm added: “Finding somewhere close to residential areas can always be a qualifying factor as those with families want to be close to home and schools. A shorter commute can greatly improve a work-life balance and reduce daily stress.”

The ongoing debate around returning to the office in the post-pandemic world centres on several key points, reflecting both advantages and concerns from employers and employees alike. The research points to a number of benefits including office workers supporting local economies as they drive demand to nearby services such as cafes, shops and restaurants. This kind of local economic activity is seen as crucial for major urban centres.

In addition, high occupancy rates in office buildings support the property market which is vital to the economic stability in many cities. The Savoy Stewart study also highlights long-term benefits from greater levels of in-person work and closer collaboration, leading to business growth and innovation, which in turn can lead to job creation and economic expansion “further down the line”.

Working from home or some form of hybrid working has become the post-pandemic norm for millions.

It added: “Regular face-to-face interactions can be paramount for an employee’s mental health and wellbeing as remote working experiences can sometimes lead to loneliness and isolation. An office environment can create clear separation boundaries between work and personal life and can reduce burnout associated with blurred boundaries at home.”

Examining the reasons against returning to the office, the firm noted that remote working has given many employees a better balance between their personal and professional lives by emulating factors such as commute times and providing more flexibility in managing their daily schedules. Working from home can mean fewer distractions while the absence of commuting time also allows for more focused work hours.

“One of the strongest arguments to wanting to work remotely is it majorly reduces expenses, such as commuting (especially transport costs), work attire and daily meals. These savings can be significant, especially for those living in expensive urban areas,” the research added.

The report comes after a separate study suggested that working from home may not have solved the work/life balance conundrum. Employee experience consultancy People Insight said the number of people happy with their work/life balance had actually fallen over the last two years, despite a rise in flexible and hybrid working practices. In 2024, 61 per cent felt the balance was right, down from almost 70 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of people who felt their employer or organisation did enough to support health and wellbeing at work has also fallen - from 66 per cent in 2022 to 59 per cent this year. This area also revealed a marked difference in sectors with those in financial services most likely to feel their workplace cared about their mental health at 73 per cent compared to just 50 per cent in private education.

Kate Pritchard, head of consultancy at People Insight, which surveyed thousands of workers across the UK, said the findings should be both a warning to bosses and provide an opportunity to turn the tide to see numbers go in the right direction.

Hybrid working has become more popular, leaping from 13 per cent of UK workers in early February 2022 to 24 per cent in May 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics. As of June 2023, 29 per cent of people worked from home some of the time.

“The increase in hybrid working has seen such a rapid rise but that may mean there is some catching up to do to get all the right structures and support in place for it to really improve how we get that balance right between work and home life,” noted Pritchard. “And we may need more sectors like education to consider how they can better support their staff when hybrid working is not possible.

“Employees’ expectations have risen and it is important for them to feel they have a voice and action will happen as a result of them having a say.”