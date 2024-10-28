Wearable blood pressure monitors could be revolutionised thanks to Scottish tech pioneer

“Scotland has long been at the forefront of ultrasound innovation, and we are proud to continue this legacy” – Dave Hughes, co-founder and CEO

A pioneering Scottish tech business has developed what is said to be the world’s first ultrasound blood pressure monitor.

Edinburgh-headquartered Novosound, which has its main office and lab in Motherwell, said its breakthrough allowed for the miniaturisation of blood pressure monitoring in wearable devices, including smartwatches and smart rings, while achieving accuracy levels comparable to conventional electronic cuff units.

Built around the company’s Slanj platform, the technology follows the firm’s previous collaboration at the Texas Medical Centre in Houston and is now poised to revolutionise blood pressure monitoring in wearables. Novosound said it had already demonstrated the system in real-world settings, including public spaces.

Novosound CEO and co-founder Dave Hughes (pictured centre) with the firm's ultrasound blood pressure monitor. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Co-founder and chief executive Dave Hughes said: “Scotland has long been at the forefront of ultrasound innovation, and we are proud to continue this legacy. Monitoring blood pressure with ultrasound, and without the need for a cuff, marks a significant advancement in how we can address global health and wellness issues.”

Cardiovascular diseases continue to affect more than half a billion people globally, with more than 20 million deaths in 2021, according to the World Heart Federation. In addition to blood pressure monitoring, Novosound’s platform extends to other applications including hydration tracking, muscle health assessment and gesture recognition. The firm will be showcasing these innovations at CES 2025, Las Vegas in January, considered the world’s premier electronics and technology event.

The company recently completed a £2 million funding round, led by Par Equity with participation from Kelvin Capital, the University of the West of Scotland and Scottish Enterprise. The cash injection will be used to accelerate the commercialisation of the firm’s innovative ultrasound technology.

Paul Munn, managing partner at Par Equity, said: “With innovation at its core, we are pleased to continue our support for Dave and the team as the company accelerates internationalisation and global sales. We can see the traction the company is gaining with some of the world’s largest corporate brands, with considerable commercial opportunities ahead in digital health and industrial monitoring markets.”

John McNicol, founder and director, Kelvin Capital, said: “Kelvin Capital is excited to further support Novosound as they continue to push the boundaries of ultrasonic technology. Their ground-breaking innovations are driving significant advancements across industries, from healthcare to industrial sectors.

“This follow-on investment underscores our confidence in the team, technology, and vision for the future. We believe that Novosound is poised to achieve even greater milestones, and we are proud to support their journey towards global growth and success.”

James Miller, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of the West of Scotland, added: “This latest investment ensures that our first high-value spinout will continue its growth trajectory as it enters an exciting new phase with many opportunities on the horizon.”

