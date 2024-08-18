Expansion into the APAC region is about builidng lasting partnerships, says ​​CEO Dave Hughes

Expanding into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly South Korea, is an exciting new chapter for Novosound. As a Scottish company focused on ultrasound technology, we’ve spent years working in North American markets. Now, entering APAC brings new challenges and opportunities that align well with our expertise.

South Korea is renowned as an innovation and tech powerhouse, where many of the leading tech groups in the world are headquartered, so much so that the nation is regularly ranked at the top of global indices with innovation strategies that are much heralded worldwide, including by Silicon Valley itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Korea is a natural fit for what we’re doing at Novosound. Our Ceilidh system, designed for monitoring corrosion, aligns perfectly with the needs of South Korea’s large number of refineries and petrochemical sites. Meanwhile, our Slanj platform, which enables the integration of ultrasound sensors into consumer devices like smartwatches and smart rings for blood pressure monitoring, sparked significant interest among several APAC leaders in consumer electronics devices.

Songdo is a smart city filled with all kinds of Internet of Things sensors (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Our journey started in Songdo, viewed by commentators as the world’s first truly smart city. Songdo is a great example of South Korea’s commitment to technology and innovation. As a smart city, it is filled with all kinds of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors enabling efficient traffic and waste management systems, set against a large amount of public modern art, making it a unique blend of tech and culture. Staying in Songdo set the stage for our visit and showed us how integrated technology can be part of everyday life.

What struck us most was how open South Korean businesses are to working with international companies. This eagerness reminded us of North America, where there’s a similar enthusiasm for innovation. The mix of Scottish ingenuity and South Korean willingness to collaborate creates a strong foundation for impactful partnerships.

Business in South Korea moves at a fast pace. Conversations are direct and efficient – if something isn’t a fit, they’ll tell you right away, which helps everyone move forward quickly. This approach suits us well, as it allows us to focus on meaningful projects and collaborations.

A big part of our success in South Korea was thanks to a local business consultancy. They helped us navigate the language barrier, set up meetings, and understand the local business culture. Their guidance, especially in social settings, was invaluable and helped us build strong relationships from the start.

Dave Hughes is the CEO and Co-founder of Novosound (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

A highlight of our trip were the many nights out enjoying Soju and Korean BBQ with some of our new business partners. It was a great way to connect on a personal level, share stories, and build trust – key ingredients for successful business relationships.

For Novosound, expanding into the APAC region isn’t just about growing our market – it’s about building lasting partnerships that connect different cultures and meet the needs of South Korean businesses. And with ongoing initiatives like Horizon Europe, which aims to foster international collaboration in research and innovation, we see even more potential for cross-border partnerships.

As we continue our journey in South Korea and the broader APAC region, we’re eager to see where these new opportunities take us. The relationships we are building have a lot of potential, and we’re looking forward to contributing to this vibrant and evolving market. This is just the start of what we hope will be a long and successful journey in the region.