We need more computing science teachers now

Nick Freer talks to the people aiming to ensure students are equipped to propel country forward​

The recently published annual report from Scottish Teachers Advancing Computing Science (STACS) revealed that while “significant progress” is being made in computing science at Scotland’s schools, there is still a chronic undersupply of teachers in a discipline that is considered so important to the economy - computing science is vital in building digital literacy, which helps to drive innovation, create high-value jobs, and underpins growth across every area of industry.

A teacher-led organisation established by the Scottish Government in direct response to the Scottish Tech Ecosystem Review by Mark Logan, STACS says the tech talent pipeline begins in our classrooms, and our dedicated teachers are at the heart of nurturing it.

One of those dedicated teachers is Toni Scullion, a longstanding computing science teacher in West Lothian and the driving force behind STACS where she is co-lead. According to Scullion, the number of computing science teachers in our schools is down from over 700 almost two decades ago to 550, and we need to have 50 new teachers entering the profession every year to get us back to a much better position.

Scotland needs 50 new computing science teachers every year (Picture: Adobe)

One significant disparity lies in the limited opportunities for teacher training in computing science compared to other traditional STEM subjects. But there is a lot more to this digital puzzle, and I hope Toni Scullion will write more extensively on the subject in this column in the coming weeks. And, as Scullion pointed out to me when I spoke to her, it’s important to note that many other nations are experiencing similar challenges to Scotland.

When I caught up with Mark Logan, whose array of roles includes a professorship of computing science at the University of Glasgow, he reflected: “There are two stories to Computing Science teaching in Scotland.

"The first is that learning outcomes and results are improving, thanks to initiatives such as STACS, the upskilling programme, and the dedication of teachers in both providing and using these resources. The second story is of declining teacher numbers, due to a demographic time-bomb that sees older teachers retiring and not being replaced. Our teachers are stepping up. It's time that Cabinet Secretary Jenny Gilruth did the same. Indifference is not a strategy."

Diversity is another area of focus for STACS, embedding female role models in lesson plans, with Scullion commenting: “Diversity is at the heart of everything STACS does. Our resources ensure talented female role models are woven into the fabric of computing science from Day One.”

On the subject of female role models, next week sees the 2nd annual Female Founders Growth Summit take place at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh. Since last year’s inaugural summit, the chair of conference organiser Pathways Forward, Ana Stewart, was appointed as successor to Mark Logan as the Scottish Government’s Chief Entrepreneur.

At the summit on Tuesday, it will be interesting to hear from Stewart about progress and her own blueprint for a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that is positioned to support our most talented entrepreneurs, which of course will in turn boost the nation’s overall economic growth.