STEM Comes to Life for Early Years Scottish Students with Schools Festival

Aberdeen-based charity, TechFest, is hosting its Schools Science Festival from May 26-30th to enhance STEM knowledge among Northeast youth and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists, and technologists.

Held at Robert Gordon University campus, the festival offers hands-on STEM activities for Nursery to Primary 7 pupils, from meeting exotic animals to exploring genetics and renewable energy, starting at just £2.

The programme, led by TechFest and esteemed partners like Glasgow Science Centre, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, and Dynamic Earth, will showcase an engaging array of STEM workshops.

This initiative aligns with TechFest’s mission to enhance accessibility by fostering collaboration between industry and education while making STEM fun for all.

Schools Festival 2024

Jenny Taylor, Festival Manager at TechFest, said: "We believe every child deserves the chance to follow their dreams and have the confidence and passion to do so.

“Our Schools Science Festival makes that possible by connecting schools with our incredible sponsors and partners, inspiring the next generation to grow and thrive.

“We encourage every school to take full advantage of this opportunity. I believe that together, we can empower students, spark their curiosity, and build brighter futures for all!"

TechFest's schools program supports participating institutions in integrating the 'Developing Young Workforce' agenda into their curriculum, offering students valuable insights into diverse career pathways.

The workshop hosts and lecturers, including environmental experts, university professors, and industry professionals, will provide valuable insights into the industry, foster relationships, and inspire young learners.

TechFest is dedicated to developing initiatives rooted in STEM, making the subjects fun and engaging while establishing meaningful connections with industry and education, to help young people pursue a future in STEM.

TechFest’s Schools Science Festival is jointly sponsored by Shell and bp and is tailored to support classroom learning through the Curriculum for Excellence.

Doris Reiter, Senior Vice President, bp North Sea, said: “The schools festival is a key feature of TechFest’s annual programme. We’re pleased to be supporting it again and helping young people to explore the boundless possibilities of STEM.”

Simon Roddy, SVP of Shell UK Upstream, said: "We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of TechFest. We hope that the variety of activities and experiences on offer will encourage people to engage with STEM and learn about the skills needed to help shape and develop our energy system.”

Following the Schools Science Festival, TechFest will be hosting Family Activity Weekend, which is one of the most popular events in the TechFest calendar!

Taking place Sat, 31st May - 1st June, this incredible weekend gives the opportunity for thousands of visitors to explore the world of STEM in an inspiring, fun and relaxed fashion.

The weekend is made up of two days of workshops, shows and activities for families to get involved with.