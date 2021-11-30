Waitrose ramps up Scottish presence after tie-up with Edinburgh retail institution

The tie-up with Edinburgh and East Lothian convenience chain Margiotta will see hundreds of Waitrose products stocked across ten stores.

More than 600 product lines will become available in Margiotta’s shops over the coming weeks with an initial launch at its Edinburgh Dundas Street branch from this week.

John Lewis-owned Waitrose said it plans to explore more potential partnerships across the UK, including in Scotland.

The supermarket business currently has six of its own stores north of the Border, in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Milngavie and Stirling. It supplies two Shell forecourt shops in Scotland and customers can also order its food and drink products through Deliveroo from four of its Scottish shops.

Margiotta is a family-run business that has been trading in Edinburgh for more than three decades.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, said: “Margiotta is a long-standing, family-run business, which shares our values of quality and service and is perfectly placed to help meet our customers’ needs in Scotland.

“We know convenience is key for many people and our partnership with Margiotta will play an integral role in helping us to make Waitrose food and drink even easier to enjoy.”

Franco Margiotta, managing director of Margiotta Food & Wine, added: “We have always strived to bring the best food products for our customers to enjoy and I am sure that they will be equally delighted in our partnership with Waitrose.”

John Lewis also operates a click and collect service in some 80 locations in Scotland, including 69 Co-op stores.

