Edinburgh retail institution Margiotta opens store in popular East Lothian town

The family-run convenience store operator will open its doors in Gullane thanks to a funding package with HSBC UK.

The business, which is owned by husband-and-wife team Franco and Audrey Margiotta and their four children, purchased its new premises for £330,000 and has spent £250,000 on the fitout – an investment which has seen the firm put in £150,000 in addition to the bank’s funding.

The retailer opened its first store on Marchmont Road in Edinburgh in the early 1970s and now has a portfolio of eight branches – seven of which are in Edinburgh, with one in Aberlady, which opened in 2020. Margiotta’s new Gullane store will become its ninth outlet.

Audrey and Franco Margiotta outside their Mayfield Road branch.

Some 15 jobs are being created on the back of the new store along with support for local East Lothian businesses, including flour supplier Mungoswells Malt & Milling, potato supplier Luffness Mains Farm and organic fruit and vegetable grower Phantassie.

Franco Margiotta, managing director at Margiotta, said: “As we have grown over the years, we have continued to strive to offer a personal and local offering to the communities we serve.

“We’re excited to get to know our customers in Gullane and to build relationships with a new network of local suppliers in this next stage of Margiotta’s journey.”

Nigel Kerr, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “The Margiotta family has a long-standing history of serving in Edinburgh’s neighbourhoods and a genuine dedication to supporting the local community. We’re proud to have helped Margiotta expand into East Lothian.”

