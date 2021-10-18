Vodafone backing to help Scots rugby players tackle business challenges

Vodafone is expanding business support for rugby union players across Britain through new partnerships.

The telecoms giant has announced the tie-up with the Rugby Players Scotland (RPS) organisation under which it will provide business support and funding to current and former players.

The deal, announced alongside a similar partnership with the player body for Wales, adds to an existing relationship with the England Rugby Players Association (RPA).

The expertise and guidance available will cover everything from setting up a business online, to finding and attracting customers, and keeping a business secure from cyber threats.

Tim Swinson, chair of RPS, said: “This partnership with Vodafone highlights the desire of both organisations and that of professional rugby as a whole to support continued learning and business development within our membership. RPS is delighted to have Vodafone as a partner in providing support to our members in establishing small businesses.”

The agreement will also see Vodafone award an annual grant to support the business initiatives of current and former players.

Vodafone said the deal highlighted its continued investment in rugby union to help the players and the sport during challenging times. Vodafone is a main club partner of Wasps and was the lead partner of the British & Irish Lions team for their 2021 Tour of South Africa.

Andrew Stevens, head of small business at Vodafone said: “We are delighted to be expanding our network of partnerships within rugby. We look forward to working with each association to explore new and exciting ways to support current and former players in their business endeavours.”