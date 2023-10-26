Vast new solar park will boost green energy output in north-east Scotland

A 20-acre solar park has opened in the north-east of Scotland following a multi-million-pound investment, providing a “significant” boost for green energy production in the area.

Energy generated on the new Forfar site, which features “state-of-the-art” solar panels, will be sold back to the National Grid. A funding package of almost £2 million has allowed Ecosse Solar Parks to install the field of solar panels. Founded in 2019, the business is the newest venture from family-run firm Albamuir, adding to the group’s portfolio of local businesses which includes Angus Biofuels and a nearby storage facility.

Sustainability has been a key priority since Albamuir was established 25 years ago, from building and heating eco-friendly offices and houses to the present day, producing green electricity. The launch of the solar park has allowed the family firm to further diversify its assets by selling electricity onto the grid to generate income and in turn contribute to net zero targets.

Ecosse Solar Park is headed up by Angus Watson, who is building on the knowledge he gained while studying at Robert Gordon University and experience of working within the family business. He is now helping other local businesses looking to make the switch to green energy.

“I’ve worked within the family business for a number of years, and sustainability has always been at the forefront of everything we do,” Watson said. “While we were well established when it came to generating our own solar energy, building infrastructure of this scale was a completely new challenge. We’re now in a position where we’re able to use the experience we’ve gained to help other farmers in the local area move into green energy production.”

He added: “The solar industry is moving at such pace that the biggest challenge we faced was the risk the equipment we purchased would soon be outdated. This funding meant we could invest in the latest, most up-to-date infrastructure – allowing us to futureproof the park.”

The £1.9m funding package was facilitated by Lombard Asset Finance, part of Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group.

Dale Robertson, senior relationship manager at Lombard, said: “Lombard is committed to supporting enterprise in the North-east, and Angus and his team are a great example of adopting sustainable practices while continuing to innovate and grow. Their latest venture will create a significant boost to green energy production in Forfar and the surrounding areas. We look forward to supporting the family run firm as they keep leading the way in responsible business practices.”

The news comes as it emerged that more than 13,000 solar panels had been installed on UK homes during the joint-warmest September on record, according to analysis from Coventry Building Society. The number of solar panels installed on homes this year now stands at 128,447. This is already more than the 111,713 solar panels installed throughout the whole of 2022 - with last year’s total being surpassed in August.