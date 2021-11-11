Vast Glasgow riverside office building goes green with all-electric makeover

Upon its refurbishment, 200 Broomielaw in Glasgow will deliver 80,000 square feet of Grade A office space over nine levels.

The Grade A 200 Broomielaw building, which extends to some 80,000 square feet, is currently undergoing a refurbishment project.

Property investment firm AM Alpha said a combination of “smart building design, high quality specification and intelligent technology” would make the building one of the most energy efficient office developments in the city. Features include electric car charging points and “intelligent” LED lighting.

The building will be fully electric with power coming from 100 per cent renewable sources.

There will also be a full “wellness suite” with yoga studio and gym-style changing rooms at the basement level.

Martin Lemke from AM Alpha said: “200 Broomielaw is arguably the best and largest riverside office building available in Glasgow city centre. We care about the planet and have embedded sustainable technology to help our occupiers reduce their carbon footprints and meet future environmental targets.

“Specifically, one of the measures we have taken is to remove all gas and move to a 100 per cent electricity tariff. In addition, we have committed to all power coming from renewable sources.”

On completion, 200 Broomielaw will deliver 80,000 sq ft of office space over nine levels, with floorplates ranging from 8,665 sq ft to 9,041 sq ft. It also has a private terrace on the seventh floor promising “unrivalled views” of the River Clyde.

Property firms JLL and Reith Lambert are joint letting agents for the development.

