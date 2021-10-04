Vast former tax office in Scottish new town could be turned into 160 homes

The 12-acre site, to be vacated in 2022 by HM Revenue & Customs, comprises a series of six interconnecting buildings extending over five storeys. It will be sold with the benefit of planning permission in principle, with an indicative capacity of 160 units, plus car parking and landscaping.

Jamie Doran, director in property consultancy Savills’ development team, said: “We are delighted to introduce this fantastic residential opportunity to the market in one of Scotland’s popular commuter locations, particularly as there is strong demand from housebuilders and developers for residential development opportunities across west central Scotland at present.

“It has become available due to relocation of the HMRC offices, and the fact that permission in principle is already in place will make it particularly appealing for many housebuilders in the market.”

Savills noted that Cumbernauld, with its 50,000 strong population, was a major employer and a head office location for a number of well-known companies such as Mackintosh, Farmfoods, OKI UK, Yaskawa Electronics and Irn-Bru maker AG Barr.

It added: “Its location at the heart of Scotland’s motorway network also makes it a popular commuter location: it lies just 15 miles north west of Glasgow city centre via the M80; 16 miles south of Stirling and 40 miles west of Edinburgh.

“Future residents will be well served by retail provision including the Antonine Shopping Centre, just a few metres south of the site.”

