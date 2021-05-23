Cumbernauld's Westerwood golf resort set 'fore' investment boost

The parent company of a high-end hotel in Cumbernauld is investing a “significant” sum in the venue as part of a multi-million-pound revamp of seven such golf resorts.

By Emma Newlands
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 4:55 am
The QHotels Group is rolling out a major upgrade to the facilities and course at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort. The group –which says it is the UK’s largest golf resort operator – has outlined the £300,000 revamp in the Scottish resort over the next 12 months, with further “substantial” investment to follow in 2022 and 2023.

The three-year upgrade will cover all sectors of the resort’s golf-course business, with The QHotels Group also improving the facilities at its six fellow golf venues in England.

Spanish golfing legend Seve Ballesteros co-designed the course. Picture: contributed.

At the heart of the investment at the Westerwood is a major upgrade of the greenkeeping equipment, introducing “the latest in mowing technology” to deliver improved playing surfaces on its layout. Spanish golfing legend Seve Ballesteros co-designed the course with golf designer Dave Thomas.

Pathways and bunkers will be upgraded, and the fleet of golf buggies expanded. Away from the fairways, golfers can practice using improved driving-range facilities while the resort’s pro shop will be overhauled.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of The QHotels Group, said: “Following an extended period of lockdowns, more and more people are discovering the many benefits of playing golf and our courses are busier than ever… we believe that the investment that we are making over the next three years will help introduce the game to an even bigger audience.”

