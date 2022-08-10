UK-wide financial adviser pursues Scots acquisition trail by swooping on Aberdeen's Russell Gibson Financial Management

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Four Nine Group noted that the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, comes hot on the heels of its purchase of APC Financial Solutions & Consultancy Services in Glasgow, which was announced in July.

It added that the Aberdonian firm marks its fifth acquisition since launching in October 2021 and furthers its UK-wide growth strategy, also increasing its assets under management to more than £800 million across about 2,500 clients, and bringing staff numbers close to 70.

Russell Gibson Financial Management says it was established in 2007, whilst the founder’s experience in providing financial advice extends back to 1994, and it delivers advice including, where appropriate, tax-efficient alternative investments. It adds that One Four Nine’s capabilities in this space reassured it that the needs of its clients would still be met post-acquisition.

Alan Ball, founder of the Scottish firm, said: “Since inception we’ve built a firm that places clients at the heart of everything we do. One Four Nine Group embodied all the qualities we value – strong leadership, specialist expertise in tax-efficient alternative investments, a collegiate culture, and impressive infrastructure for future development.

"Myself and the very talented team at Russell Gibson are very excited to begin this new chapter and flourish as part of the One Four Nine team.”

London-based One Four Nine Group pointed out that it recently launched its tax-efficient alternative investment panel exclusively for all its locations and advisers, with a “unique” One Four Nine Sustainable Growth EIS offering.

One Four Nine Group boss Gabrielle Beaumont says Scotland is a 'key area of expansion' for the firm. Picture: contributed.

MD Gabrielle Beaumont said: “Tax-efficient investing is a specialist area for One Four Nine Group and we were delighted to collaborate with Russell Gibson to explore how we could strengthen this aspect of their client offering during the acquisition process.