Glasgow financial planning business bought by fast-growing IFA and funds firm

As well as expanding One Four Nine Group’s footprint into Scotland, the deal increases assets under management to some £650 million across almost 2,000 clients and takes staff numbers to more than 50. It also marks One Four Nine Group’s fourth acquisition since launching in October 2021.

APC Financial Solutions & Consultancy Services is led by an all-female top team and belongs to a small group of Scottish firms that have earned the title of Chartered Financial Planners from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Four Nine has signalled further acquisitions thanks to an additional tranche of equity funding through Copper Street Capital.

Managing director Gabrielle Beaumont said: “I am personally delighted to welcome Angela Proctor, Lynne Meek and their colleagues at APC to One Four Nine Group. As we moved through the acquisition process it became very clear that the team have built a highly impressive business and I am looking forward to exploring the ways we can collaborate to deliver an even better client experience.

“The quality of their leadership team, high value clients and introducers made them an excellent fit, aligned with One Four Nine’s values and long-term aspirations for the growth of the business.”

Financial details surrounding the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Matthew Bugden, chief executive of One Four Nine Group, said: “It is hugely satisfying to see our acquisition programme continue apace especially with the high calibre of firms and advisers, such as the APC team, wishing to join our colleagues.

One Four Nine Group Managing director Gabrielle Beaumont.

“Impetus for our expansion has been building since launch given our strong relationships across the financial advice sector resulting in a healthy pipeline of inbound queries from advisers attracted by our unique offering.

“With such a rich and diverse talent pool within the adviser market, I am confident that our numbers will continue to increase significantly by the end of the year.