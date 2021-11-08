Trio of senior appointments for legal firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart

The organanisation – formed of a merger between Davidson Chalmers and Kergan Stewart in 2019 – said Nicola Scott, a commercial property and renewable projects specialist, joins from Brodies.

She previously served as in-house counsel at SSE advising on property law aspects of their wind and hydro projects, along with business governance and regulatory matters. Ms Scott will head up and build Davidson Chalmers Stewart’s commercial property team in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Arveen Arabshahi, a specialist in corporate law in the firm’s Edinburgh office, is promoted to partner along with fellow Edinburgh-based colleague Magnus Miller, a “key” member of the company’s dispute resolution team.

From left: new partners Arveen Arabshahi, Nicola Scott and Magnus Miller. Picture: Paul Bock.

Mr Arabshahi joined Davidson Chalmers Stewart as a trainee in 2012 and has developed much experience in corporate and commercial transactions. He advises clients on company acquisitions and sales, commercial contracts, joint ventures, corporate restructurings, business start-ups and corporate governance.

Mr Miller joined the firm in 2013, and in that time has advised on real estate and commercial litigation as well as insolvency, debt recovery, professional negligence, regulatory matters and judicial reviews.

Davidson Chalmers Stewart’s managing partner Andrew Chalmers cheered the three appointments, saying they “strengthen our client offering across three of the firm’s core business areas in Edinburgh and Glasgow”.

He added: “It’s exciting to be able to promote from within and attract new young talent to drive the sustainable growth of the firm – which continues at pace.”

