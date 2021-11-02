Scots law firm Anderson Strathern hails 'fantastic addition' to Shetland team

Neil Risk and Willie Shannon of legal firm Anderson Strathern. Picture: Dave Donaldson

A lawyer and public sector specialist, Willie Shannon was previously the principal at the North Atlantic Fisheries College (NAFC) Marine Centre, playing a key role in the merger with Shetland College and Train Shetland that completed in August.

His career has also included being assistant chief executive and head of economic development at Shetland Islands Council.

Anderson Strathern has 53 partners and 295 employees across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Haddington and Lerwick. Clients include Crown Estate Scotland, Scotmid and Transport Scotland.

Managing partner Murray McCall said: “Willie is a fantastic addition to our team, he brings years of top level local authority and education sector experience and know-how, and we fully expect to see him working not only with clients in Shetland and the region, but across Scotland in relation to our widespread public sector activity.”

Neil Risk, head of Anderson Strathern’s Lerwick office, added: “It’s great to have Willie on board. His public authority work has been extensive and well charted through the years.”

Meanwhile, M&G Wealth has appointed Shanti Kelemen as its first chief investment officer.

Kelemen joins the firm from Brown Shipley where she was investment director with responsibilities for communicating investment views, improving investment processes and integrating acquired businesses. Prior to Brown Shipley, she was a director on the Investment management team at Coutts.

Kelemen said: “We are living in a time of incredible change and uncertainty - but also opportunity.”

