Trendy sportswear retailer opening store in Scottish city for first time creating 30 jobs

“Our aim is for our unique and extensive branded streetwear offering to be widely available across the UK” – chief executive David Pujolar

Trendy trainer and streetwear chain Footasylum is to open a large store in the centre of Aberdeen, creating some 30 jobs.

The 7,000-square-foot outlet marks the retailer’s debut in the Granite City and will open to the public in early September, with an exact date to be confirmed in due course. It will be located on the ground floor of the Union Square shopping centre, in a unit formerly occupied by USC, and next door to Superdry and Superdrug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aberdeen store is the latest in a line of Footasylum site openings and “upsizings”, as the chain continues its ambitious expansion programme. It opened its 20,000 sq ft flagship London Oxford Street store last September, followed by the opening of upgraded stores in Birmingham’s Bullring and the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds. Earlier this month, the group also opened a 13,000 sq ft store in Gateshead’s Metrocentre.

The Aberdeen store is the latest in a line of Footasylum site openings and 'upsizings', as the chain continues its ambitious expansion programme.

Its Aberdeen branch will feature a product mix across all categories - menswear, womenswear and “juniors” - and will showcase global brands from the likes of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, as well as Footasylum’s own brands such as Monterrain, Zavetti Canada, Dripmade, Alessandro Zavetti and Forena.

Chief executive David Pujolar said: “I am hugely excited to be bringing Footasylum to Aberdeen, which is a city with a thriving retail scene and vibrant local community. Union Square shopping centre is the city’s largest retail and leisure destination, and I have no doubt it is the right location for our first-ever Aberdeen store.

“Our aim is for our unique and extensive branded streetwear offering to be widely available across the UK, and stores such as this one will be vital to achieving our ambitions. The new Aberdeen store will offer visitors an incredible shopping experience and help to take the Footasylum brand to the next level. We can’t wait to open our doors later this year.”