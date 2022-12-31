The traditional January surge in people searching for new employment has started earlier than usual, with a boost over Christmas in interest in temporary roles, often in a bid to supplement an existing job, according to new data.

Indeed Flex, an online staffing platform for temporary work, says it has seen the number of workers registering with it for the first time increase by thousands during the Christmas week. In the five days from Christmas Eve, the total saw a 55 per cent year-on-year increase, Christmas Day 44 per cent, and Boxing Day 56 per cent, but this year’s boom peaked at 77 per cent on December 28, the first working day after the extended Bank Holiday.

Novo Constare, chief executive and co-founder of Indeed Flex, which says it is regularly used by more than 100,000 people across the UK, said: “‘New Year, new job’ is a promise many people make to themselves at this time of year, and our data shows the traditional January boom in jobseeking has started early.

“But the jump in new registrations we’re seeing now, compared to this time last year, suggests the type of work people want is changing too... many of those joining us for the first time already have a job but are keen to boost their income by adding a day or two of temping to their working week.

Data comes after research found 57 per cent of those taking on temporary work are doing so to top up their income in the face of the rising cost of living, says Indeed Flex (file image). Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

“Others are retired or working part-time, but one thing they have in common is that they are all attracted to the flexibility of temping. There’s plenty of choice too, as many employers are increasingly opting to use temps rather than seeking permanent staff.”