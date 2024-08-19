Towering new development in heart of Glasgow could house social enterprise body
A Glasgow-based network that brings together hundreds of social enterprises, students and organisations is eyeing a new home should plans for a landmark city development get the green light.
Charity Glasgow Social Enterprise Network (GSEN) has announced its intention to relocate, providing proposals for the project on the site of Portcullis House at Charing Cross are given the go-ahead. A planning submission by property firm Watkin Jones Group for high-rise student flats at the former HMRC building on India Street is set to be determined at the council’s planning applications committee this week.
If consented, the new development will be called The Ard, with GSEN taking up residence within the building, and supporting the delivery of the “next generation of entrepreneurs and social and environmental innovators”. The charity’s team brings together more than 270 social enterprises and organisations that support its aims, working extensively with students from Glasgow’s universities. A social enterprise is a venture that makes its money in a socially responsible way, benefiting the communities in which it operates. It is often referred to as a “profit for good” business.
GSEN would occupy a ground floor unit free of charge and use the space for a variety of purposes. This includes providing training opportunities for both social enterprises and students, as well as delivering a tech recycling programme, offering free or low-cost tech to students and social enterprises, serving to reduce tech waste.
Proposals overall would see the regeneration of the brownfield city site, partially demolishing the existing building and proposing the part-retention of the existing concrete frame.
Jennifer Robertson, director of Glasgow Social Enterprise Network, said: “As we expand our operations, the provision of a new multi-function space for GSEN at The Ard is a fantastic opportunity to deliver even greater support to the communities that need us most, supporting our ambition to be the most successful and innovative centre of social enterprise in the world.
“Working with the five universities in Glasgow, this could not be a better home for us, providing excellent access to the city’s extensive student population.
“Providing opportunities for social enterprises and their work with students, there is a clear synergy here, and The Ard will support the delivery of the next generation of entrepreneurs and social and environmental innovators,” she added.
The redevelopment of the site will form a significant part of an overall renewal of the west end of the city centre, with the project’s backers claiming that it will act as a “catalyst for change”, adding “vitality” to the area.
Iain Smith, planning director at Watkin Jones, added: “Should the planning application be granted, we look forward to welcoming GSEN, supporting the delivery of the next generation of entrepreneurs, and working with those students living in the building. The redevelopment of the site, regenerating a current brownfield location, will form a significant part of an overall renewal of the west end of the city centre, acting as a catalyst for change and enhancing the vitality of this part of the city.”
