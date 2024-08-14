Scotland's social entrepreneurs are challenging the status quo - Sir Tom Hunter

Social entrepreneur ​David Duke is making a difference at Streetsoccer

The public sector has not embraced as much change as it needs and pays little heed to innovative ideas, says Sir Tom Hunter

If ever there was a time for collaboration to address Scotland’s creaking economic, social and health problems this is it – the status quo is not acceptable.

The public sector system has not embraced as much change as it needs to nor the innovative ideas out there waiting to embody that change.

Despite a willingness it simply creaks along, a system too complicated and divisive to embrace change.

​Sir Tom Hunter is a philanthropist and serial entrepreneur

One example of that change is embodied in the work Sylvia Douglas delivers at MsMissMrs.

I first met Sylvia a few years ago, she has changed the way our foundation thinks about what we do and how we do it.

Sylvia and her team probably work in an entirely different way to how local authorities deliver, best summed up by one of her beneficiaries: “Having people see my potential rather than my situation changed my life.”

Instead of being confronted by a brown desk and quizzical prying into why her kids are poorly dressed and fed, Sylvia greets her clients in a non-threatening environment and asks how can she help?

A client moves from circa 15 points of public sector contact to one.

The results of the independent study on her work are startling – every £1 invested a return of £18, a £3m per annum return on a per annum £165K investment and a minimum £0.5m saving to the public purse. Numbers are fine – they’ve turned the lives around of over 100 women in a year.

For public services that means reduced demand for social services, healthcare and, often, justice. Mothers back to work, economically active and kids in a positive place at school.

Scale this approach up or embed it in the delivery of public services and you start to make inroads into the colossal fiscal and social challenges we face as a nation.

Along with other social entrepreneurs like David Duke at Streetsoccer, Fiona McKenzie at Centrestage and many others we have been blown away with what they deliver.

Who better to shape policy than someone who has been homeless, been a teacher or been through the challenges of being a single mum?

We need this innovation embedded across Scotland – how do we do that?

I don’t know how but we need government and local authorities to embrace this type of innovation, partner and deliver better outcomes at less cost for those who need it most.

Our attempts so far with government have failed to achieve this. Change is not easy, but it is essential if this nation is to succeed.

My plea to government and local authorities is to come, listen, learn and partner with these innovators and together change Scotland for the better for all our citizens.