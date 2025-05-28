“This is a commitment not just to transforming a site, but to investing in Glasgow’s future and to creating spaces where people can live, study, work and thrive.”

Detailed plans have been submitted for a 620-bed student scheme as part of a £250 million blueprint to redevelop a key area to the west of Glasgow city centre.

The regeneration of Charing Cross has taken a significant step forward with the submission of a planning application for the first phase of the masterplan being brought forward by CxG Glasgow.

The detailed application focuses on the south side of Bath Street and includes plans for a 620-bed student accommodation scheme, designed to help meet the city’s “growing demand for high-quality, purpose-built student housing”. It follows outline planning consent being granted at the end of last year.

A newly released CGI of the proposed development in the Charing Cross area of Glasgow.

At the same time, Reigart Contracts has been appointed as demolition contractor, with works expected to be completed in early 2026. This will pave the way for a site start during the second quarter of next year.

The student accommodation scheme forms the first phase of the wider Charing Cross Gateway masterplan, which was approved by Glasgow City Council in 2024 and seeks to deliver a “once-in-a-generation transformation” of the west side of the city centre, providing a combination of residential, student living and commercial opportunities.

The proposals are said to reflect a commitment to Glasgow’s future and align with the local council’s ambitions for a more connected, liveable and sustainable city centre.

Andrew Richardson, managing director, development, ESR Devco, said: “Momentum is building at Charing Cross. The submission of the detailed planning application and appointment of a demolition contractor marks a major step towards realising our vision for a new city gateway.

“This is a commitment not just to transforming a site, but to investing in Glasgow’s future and to creating spaces where people can live, study, work and thrive,” he added.

Developers said the project had already benefited from “strong support” during the two-stage public consultation process and continues to represent one of the most significant regeneration opportunities in Glasgow’s city centre.

