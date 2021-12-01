Top ten UK accountancy firm run by Scots chief executive completes key acquisition

The firm, which has a string of Scottish offices, has bought Yorkshire practice Garbutt + Elliott, with more than 200 staff, 15 partners and a turnover of some £12 million. It will now trade as Azets from offices in York and Leeds.

Horne said: “I’d like to offer a warm welcome to Garbutt + Elliott as they join Azets at an exciting time in our growth. We’re delighted to create a presence in Yorkshire, adding to our office network in the north of England and across the UK.

“Garbutt + Elliott’s strong regional reputation and specialist expertise, combined with Azets’ local and international reach opens a wealth of opportunities for our clients.

“Acquiring Garbutt + Elliott is a significant milestone on our journey to increase revenue by 50 per cent in the next five years. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to building the Azets brand and footprint throughout the UK and Europe.”

Russell Turner, managing partner at Garbutt + Elliott, added: “We’re incredibly proud of our heritage and motivated to deliver success throughout the next chapter as part of the Azets family.

“Having been established 125 years ago, we retain our position as one of the largest chartered accountancy firms in Yorkshire, boosted by joining a UK top ten firm with shared values and beliefs in providing a personal approach to supporting the needs of local and regional businesses.”

