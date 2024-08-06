Top creative agency with global clients including Pfizer latest firm to move to new Glasgow co-working space

From left: Social Hub's GM Ben McLeod joins MadeBrave's Stephen Weir and Andrew Dobbie. Picture: Andrew Jackson.

“Our robust revenues signal a promising trajectory of sustained growth and stability, which is encouraging.”

A creative brand agency is hailing a jump in revenues on the back of an increasingly international customer base and its relocation to a new co-working space while also making key hires.

MadeBrave has reported annual revenues of £6.4 million, a 39 per cent year-on-year increase, more than half of which came from the US and Europe, Middle East, and Africa, having signed up global brands including KPMG, Pfizer, and Velux.

The firm has also moved operations to The Social Hub in Glasgow city centre, as the anchor tenant. It said the move from Bridgeton, where it had moved in 2015, dovetails with its “ambitious” global growth strategy, and will enhance its ability to connect internationally and drive further expansion, particularly in healthcare, finance, and fast-moving consumer goods.

The Social Hub is the brainchild of Scottish entrepreneur Charlie MacGregor, and the Glasgow branch (which as per the brand’s offering also includes a hotel and student accommodation) that opened earlier this year is its first Scottish branch. It comes as creative agency Story Shop is also relocating there.

MadeBrave was recently crowned Scotland’s Agency of the Year at the Marketing Society Awards, and the creative firm’s founder Andrew Dobbie said this along with the relocation “marks a significant new phase”. He added: “Our move to The Social Hub is a strategic decision that will allow us to leverage their 17 global locations to better serve our international client base while providing our team with greater flexibility, access to better amenities, and a vibrant creative community.”