Sterling Furniture Group – the famously Tillicoultry-headquartered landmark name in Scottish retail – has named its new chief executive as it marks its 50th year in business.

John Pattison will in August take the reins at the family-owned home furnishing firm, which said the appointment comes at a “milestone” moment, with the transition to the Sterling Home brand ongoing across its ten showrooms across Scotland. It said the new hire most recently spent almost four years as commercial director at Sunderland-based sofa and furniture retailer ScS, where he led the partnership with designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and initiated its new concept stores being rolled out across the UK, for example.

The Scottish business added that Mr Pattison’s appointment follows an “intensive and competitive” hiring process supported by independent recruiter Carlyle Associates, and, during his initial months in post, he will work with current MD Gordon Mearns, who is stepping down after two decades at the helm, having grown the company to 600 staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group added that it continues to trade well in tough conditions and has begun major investment in relaunching its flagship store at Tillicoultry under the Sterling Home brand. It is also upscaling its digital function, with Mr Pattison having led the ScS website’s rebranding.

From left: George Knowles Junior, Lesley Graham, John Pattison, and Euan and Murray Graham. Picture: Julie Howden.

He said: “I’m hugely privileged to be joining Sterling Furniture Group, particularly in such an important year... I know that the aspiration of the family, following in the footsteps of our founder George Knowles, is to continue to inspire Scotland’s homes as we enter the next 50 years. I can’t wait to join the team.”

Lesley Graham, Sterling deputy MD, said: “We feel we’ve found absolutely the right person for our new CEO role in John Pattison. A highly experienced retail leader, he worked his way up from the shop floor to boardroom roles at major national firms, including ScS, Londis and Booker Retail Partners. We were very impressed by the way he dedicated a significant amount of time getting to know the business during the recruitment process, visiting each of our stores in person multiple times. We can’t wait for him to get started.”