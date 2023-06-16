The politician addressed bosses from some of Scotland’s most ambitious small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the gathering organised by the Small Business Charter to discuss key challenges. Insight was provided by leaders including Alisdair Gunn, director of Glasgow City Innovation District, and Dr Julie McFarlane, founder of the Academy for Enterprise Education, on ways to keep employees motivated. Delegates also heard from organisational psychologist and consultant Professor Adrian Furnham on how to become a better and more resilient leader.

All SME leaders at the event at Trades Hall of Glasgow were graduates or current participants of the Help to Grow: Management Course – a 12-week course designed to help business leaders and their senior managers increase resilience, innovation, and growth in their organisations. The course is delivered by Small Business Charter accredited business schools, encompassing six Scottish universities including Strathclyde, West of Scotland, Heriot-Watt, Robert Gordon, and Stirling. Furthermore, the 90 per cent state-funded course is designed to fit around existing work and personal commitments, providing leaders with more than 50 hours of online and in-person training, including ten hours of one-to-one mentoring.

Former Scottish business minister Mr McKee said: "Growing and supporting Scotland's SME sector is critical to our future economic success. I'm delighted to have taken part in the Help to Grow: Management Alumni Network event and speak with some of the business leaders that have benefited from the course. A key theme that came from the conversations I had, and what many leaders say helped unlock their potential, is the mentoring and peer-to-peer networking. I wish all the business leaders I met today all the best – and would encourage other leaders looking for support to explore how a Help to Grow: Management Course could help them.”

'I'm delighted to have taken part in the Help to Grow: Management Alumni Network event and speak with some of the business leaders that have benefited from the course,' the MSP says. Picture: contributed.